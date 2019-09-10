Births

SAID. On July 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Annabel née Galea and Oliver, God’s precious gift of a daughter – AVA NORAH, a welcome sister to Isaac Oliver. Thanks be to God.

VELLA. On September 3, at Mater Dei Hospital maternity wing, to Ramona née Psaila and Etienne, God’s most precious gift of a daughter – HOLLY JOY, a most welcome little sister to Ana Clarissa. Thanks be to God, the Holy Virgin Mary and St Joseph.

Obituaries

BARTOLO. On September 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN, aged 58, of Burmarrad, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters Cecilia, Catherine, Salvina, Angela, Miriam, Carmen, Paul, John, Alfred and Martha and their respective spouses, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, September 17 at 3pm for Burmarrad parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at the Divine Mercy cemetery in Burmarrad. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BOZZINO. On September 1, Dr JOSEPH M. BOZZINO passed peacefully away at home in Malta, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and devoted doctor. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his sons Julius and his wife Elisabeth and Justin and his wife Grace, his grandsons Gabriel, Dominic, Edward and Sebastian, other family and friends. A private funeral was held. May he rest in peace. Our heart was made for Thee O God and it cannot rest content until it rests in Thee. (St Augustine)

BUTTIGIEG. On September 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN (senior lecturer at the University of Malta and Junior College), passed peacefully away surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Mariella, his beloved children Emmanuel and his girlfriend Nicola and his beloved daughter Maria Lara; his siblings Carmen, Joseph, Corinne, Marielouise, Mariella, Emanuel, Dominic, Lawrence and their respective families; his mother-in-law Violet Calleja, Eugenio Azzopardi, widower of his sister-in-law Sandra, Stephen, Aldo, Christopher and their respective families. A memorial Mass will be said on Saturday, September 21, at St Thomas More, University of Malta Chaplaincy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Jean’s body will be donated to the University of Malta for research and study. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta for their dedication and would also like to thank the University of Malta for its support.

CIANTAR. On September 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, Ing. LAWRENCE C. CIANTAR, C. Eng.; FIET, Eur.Ing, MoM, ex-chairman Enemalta, aged 90, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Arthur and his wife Anita, his daughter Roseanne and her husband Martin, his daughter Marilou, his son Lawrence and his wife Janet, his grandchildren Jessica, Alison, Stephanie, Julian and Martina, his siblings and their families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, September 16, at 1.45pm, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at St Lawrence cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The Ciantar family would like to express their gratitude to all doctors on the medical team and to the staff at Observation ward 1A for their dedicated care and support.

CORTIS. On September 13, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ANTONIA, of Paola, aged 82, widow of Toni Cortis, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Greatly respected by all, she leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Manwel, Silvio and his wife Sandra née Cassar, Joe and his wife Anna née Grogan, Carmen and her husband David Gauci, her grandson Antoine and her granddaughter Maria, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, September 18, at 1.45pm for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO. On September 7, ALFRED, ex-Physics/Maths teacher at Evans, of Għargħur, aged 75, passed away suddenly at his residence in Melbourne, Australia, surrounded by his sons. He leaves to mourn his demise his ex-wife Vienna Xuereb, his sons Christopher-Raphel, Hadrian-Jonathan, Etienne-Charles and Sean-Pierre, his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Till we meet again. Lord, grant him peace.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Salvatore, her sons Carmel and Anna Maria, Joseph and Miriam, Paul and Lilian, Victor and Anna and her beloved grandchildren Andre’, Claire, John, Mark, Roberta and Chris. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear brother, uncle, friend and teacher, specially remembered on the third anniversary of his passing away. We miss you, your smile, the twinkle in your eyes and your amazing sense of humour. To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Thank you for the memories. The Bennie family.

BORG. In loving memory of PHILIP, widower of Elvira. Today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Fondly loved and deeply missed. His children.

BORG CARDONA – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always fondly remembered by his wife Jennifer, his children Juanita, Jaime and his wife Martha, Katrina and her husband Aron, his grandchildren Jean-Louis, Matt and Ben, his brothers, sisters and in-laws. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In ever loving memory of BARBARA-ANNE, née Douthwaite, on the 48th anniversary of her demise, aged 38.

Mum, everyday in some small way

Memories of you come our way,

Though absent, you are ever near,

Still loved, still missed and ever dear.

Her loving children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SEYCHELL – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and an affectionate father on the 40th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Valerie and his son, John Seychell Navarro.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the ninth anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MICHAEL VINCENT, on the 23rd anniversary of his passing on to eternal life, his wife NINA, who passed on 12 years ago and their daughter CARMEN, who was reunited with them nine years ago. Beloved in life and cherished in death by Vicky and her husband Walter Spiteri, Vincent and his wife Rachelle née Camilleri, Dolores and her husband Victor Cristina and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

Sistina art shop

Best quality products for artists and art lovers. Phone 2131 4453.

Philately club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philatelic Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guarda­mangia, on Wednesday at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.

Antique and old furniture sale

A sale of antique and old furniture and collectibles will be held at St Helen’s parish centre, Birkirkara (back of St Helen’s church) from Tuesday to Sunday.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and noon and from 5 to 7.30pm. Saturday and Sunday mornings only.

St Dominic church bazaar

The Dominican community of Valletta is holding a bazaar in aid of the ongoing restoration project at St Dominic parish church. The bazaar is being held at the Christian Doctrine Centre in St Dominic Street, Valletta, between today and next Sunday from 9am until noon and between 3.30 and 7pm.

