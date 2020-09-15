Obituaries

DEMICOLI. On September 14, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Canon VINCENT DEMICOLI, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be greatly missed by his sisters Rose, widow of Emanwel, and Helen and her husband Victor, his brothers Emanuel, widower of Carmen, John and his wife Joyce, Ninu and his wife Mary, Salvu and his wife Jane, Joe and his wife Georgina, Michael, widower of Lynn, Gerald and his wife Antonia, and Raymond and his wife Rita, his brother-in-law Żaren, widower of Carmen, members of St Helen’s Basilica centre, staff and clergy at Dar tal-Kleru where he lived for the last year, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, September 17, at 8am, for St Paul’s church, Valley Road, Birkirkara, where Canon Demicoli will lie in state till 9.15am. A cortége leaves for St Helen’s Basilica where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On September 13, ALBERT, aged 68, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Rosaria Ellul, his sons, Keith Ellul and his wife Karen, Jonathan Ellul and his wife Therese, Malvin Ellul and his wife Donna, his daughter Stephanie Xerri and her husband André, his grandchildren Kaya, Jade, Leah and Cayden, brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends who love him dearly. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, September 15, at 1.30pm, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, St James Hospital, Sliema and St Vincent de Paul Residence.

MUSCAT. On September 14, at Casa Francesco, Ħamrun, CARMEN of Ħamrun, widow of Emmanuel, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marthese and her husband Joe Schiavone, Margaret, Paul and Yvonne, John and his wife Stefania, her beloved grandchildren David, Matthew, Steven and Matteo, great-grandson Blake, her sister-in-law Gertrude, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16, at 7.45am for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. Treasured memories of our dearest father Capt JOE AGIUS, MC on the 19th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his daughters Brigida and Moira and their families.

BONELLO – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Salvatore, her sons Carmel and Anna Maria, Joseph and Miriam, Paul and Lilian, Victor and Anna and her beloved grandchildren Andre’, Claire, John, Mark, Roberta and Chris. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

BORG CARDONA – GEORGE. In loving memory of a treasured husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Jennifer, his children Juanita, Jaime and his wife Martha, Katrina and her husband Aron, his grandchildren Jean-Louis, Matt and Ben, his brothers, sisters and in-laws. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the 10th anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

