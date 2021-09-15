Obituaries

AQUILINA. On September 13, ROGER FRANCIS, aged 74, passed away peacefully and suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna, his son Dr Mark Anthony and his wife Denise, his daughter Dr Denise and her husband Dr Simon Borg, his beloved grandchildren Jade, Emily, Julian and Victoria, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, September 15, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSOLA. On September 12, CHRISTINE née Cassar, of Sliema, passed away peacefully to eternal life. Always loved and remembered by her husband John, her children Edward and his wife Claire, Mark and his wife Patricia, her grandchildren Luke, Julia, Mathias and Damian, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, September 15, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GUILLAUMIER. In Sydney, Australia, JOSEPH, aged 82, passed away. Husband of Irene née Archer, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons and daughters, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces. He also leaves to mourn his loss, his sisters Marie, wife of Peter George Ferry, Doris widow of John Ciantar, Pauline wife of Mario Farrugia and Monica wife of Joe Vella Galea of England, his brother Herbert husband of Catherine.

LEE. On September 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Major RICHARD T LEE TD LLB, aged 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his partner Diana Bailey and greatest friends Murry and Karen Coleville. He leaves to mourn his loss with great sadness, Diana, his daughter Katie Lee, Christine and Philip Bailey and Christopher Broxholm and numerous friends in Malta and Gozo.Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, September 16, at the Chapel of Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, at 12pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Due to COVID-19 regulations, number of attendees within the Chapel will be limited.

PASSMORE. On September 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, MIRIAM née Cassano, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Always loved and remembered by her husband Eric, her brothers Joseph Cassano and Charles Cassano, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 16, at 8am, to the Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all staff at Medical 4 Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their work and dedication.

Requiem Mass

On the seventh anniversary of the demise of VIVIEN E PACE, Mass will be said on September 15 and 16, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Relatives and friends would be appreciated to attend. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – Capt JOE AGIUS, MC. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise. His family.

BORG. In ever loving memory of our father PHILIP, widower of the late Elvira, being the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed. His children.

