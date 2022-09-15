OBITUARIES

COHEN. On September 13, Sr PHILOMENA, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her sister-in-law Tessie, her beloved nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and dear friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, September 17, at the St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Dorothean missions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks to the staff and carers at Mater Dei Hospital and Villa Messina for all the care and love shown towards her.

GALEA. On September 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Ian and his wife Nathalie, his granddaughters Francesca and her husband Graeme, Clara and her fiancé Nicky, his sister-in-law Fortunata, his devoted carers Glenn and Jennifer, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, September 17, at the Mater Boni Consilii church, Paceville, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord keep him in your loving care.

RUGGIER. On Tuesday, September 13, Lt. Col. AFM (Retired) IAN, aged 54, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss, his heartbroken wife Ruth, his precious children William, Emily, Sophie and Stefania, his dear parents Joseph and Carmen, his loving siblings Ingrid and Ruben, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and many friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, September 15, at Santa Maria Basilica, Mosta, at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG. In loving memory of our father PHILIP, widower of Elvira. Today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly loved and deeply missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the 12th anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said today, Thursday, September 15, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be in repose of his soul.

