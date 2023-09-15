Obituaries

MIFSUD. On September 12, at home, SUZETTE, née Vella Zarb, widow of Anthony F. Mifsud, who passed to the Lord peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Christian and his wife Angela, her daughter Astrid and her husband Sergio Vella, her beloved grandchildren Alain and his wife Petra, Pippa and her husband Gin Micallef, Fleur and her husband Michael Grech and Julian, as well as her great-grandchildren Jack and Martine, her sister Nanou Willock residing in L.A., her devoted carer Denia Garcia, nephews, nieces and Giorgina Vella. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 16, at 8.45am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Mission Fund would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On September 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, of San Ġwann, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josef and his wife Katya, Janica and her husband Charles, her grandchildren Hayley, Alaya and Elise, her sister Doris and her husband Fredu, her in-laws and their relative spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 16, at 8am for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. May Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – Capt. JOE AGIUS, MC. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Brigida, Moira and their families.

BORG. In loving memory of our father PHILIP, widower of Elvira, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly loved and deeply missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.