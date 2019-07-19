Obituary

GALEA (Galea-Naudi). On September 14, EILEEN nèe Butler, at Mater Dei Hospital, after an ongoing illness fought with strength and determination. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Francis, her sons, John and his partner Ellen, and Robert; her brother and sisters in the United Kingdom and her in-laws in Malta and all her nephews and nieces. The funeral service will be held at Stella Maris Church, Sliema, on Wednesday, September 18, at 9.30am followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the fifth anniversary of the demise of VIVIEN E. PACE, Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today and tomorrow at 6.30pm at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – CAPT. JOE AGIUS MC. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. His family.

ATTARD – WALTER. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his only daughter Frances, her husband Joe Fenech, his grandchildren Jonathan and Nicola and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA – JOSEPH. Today being the 11th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, granchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FSADNI – LOUIS. A great father and grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. From his family.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my parents EVELYN and ALFRED. Mass said today at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for their repose. Their loving daughter Tania and her husband Peter Paul Portelli and grandchildren.

St Dominic church project bazaar

The Dominican community of Valletta is currently holding a bazaar in aid of the ongoing restoration project at St Dominic parish church. The bazaar is being held at the Christian Doctrine Centre, in St Dominic Street, until next Sunday from 9am until noon and between 3.30 and 7pm.

Antique and old furniture sale

A sale of antique and old furniture and collectibles will be held at St Helen’s parish centre, Birkirkara (back of St Helen’s church) between tomorrow and Sunday. Opening hours will be daily between 9am and noon and from 5 to 7.30pm. Saturday and Sunday mornings only.