Obituary

DEMICOLI. On September 14, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Canon VINCENT DEMICOLI, aged 85, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be greatly missed by his sisters Rose, widow of Emanwel, and Helen and her husband Victor, his brothers Emanuel, widower of Carmen, John and his wife Joyce, Ninu and his wife Mary, Salvu and his wife Jane, Joe and his wife Georgina, Michael, widower of Lynn, Gerald and his wife Antonia, and Raymond and his wife Rita, his brother-in-law Żaren, widower of Carmen, members of St Helen’s Basilica centre, staff and clergy at Dar tal-Kleru where he lived for the last year, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 17, at 8am, for St Paul’s church, Valley Road, Birkirkara, where Canon Demicoli will lie in state till 9.15am. A cortège leaves for St Helen’s Basilica where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – WALTER. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his only daughter Frances, her husband Joe Fenech, his grandchildren Jonathan and Nicola and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI – LILIAN. On the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

ELLUL – MARLENE, née Cost Chretien. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grand-mother, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her children Anne Marie and Jonathan, and his wife Anjelica. Mama’ you are etched in our hearts. Missing you always. Remembering you forever.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. A dearly missed father, today 51 years ago. Loved, missed and never forgotten. Your sons and daughter, in-laws, sister, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.