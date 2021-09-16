In Memoriam

CORDINA – JOSEPH. Today the 13th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI – LILIAN. On the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

ELLUL – MARLENE, née Cost Chretien. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her children Anne Marie, Jonathan, her daughter-in-law Anjelica, family and friends. Mama’ you are etched in our hearts. Missing you always. Remembering you forever.FALZON. Treasured memories of INEZ née Quintano on her death anniversary. She leaves to mourn her husband Anton, daughter Lucienne, grandaughter Marylene, husband Stephen and great-grandaughter Alexia.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. A dearly missed father, today 52 years ago. Loved, missed and never forgotten. Your sons and daughter, in-laws, sister, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

