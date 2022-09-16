Obituary

GALEA. On September 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Ian and his wife Nathalie, his granddaughters Francesca and her husband Graeme, Clara and her fiancé Nicky, his sister-in-law Fortunata, his devoted carers Glenn and Jennifer, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 17, at the Mater Boni Consilii church, Paceville, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, keep him in your loving care.

In Memoriam

DINGLI – LILIAN. On the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

ELLUL – DANIELLE née Diacono. On the second anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and sorely missed by her children, Chantal, Darien and Tara, family and numerous friends. The Mass on Sunday, September 18, at Lapsi chapel, St Julian’s, at 9am, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. A dearly missed father, today 53 years ago. Loved, missed and never forgotten. Your sons and daughter, in-laws, sister, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.