Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On Sunday, September 15, JOSEPH, aged 71, of Siġġiewi, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen, his son Christopher, his siblings Mary and her husband Rosario, Nicholas and his wife Josephine, Twanny and his wife Licia, George, Alice and her husband Paul, Monica and her husband Patrick, Manuel and his wife Ann Marie, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18, at 3.45pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Sant’Andrija cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA. On September 15, ĊENSINA née Anastasi, aged 97, passed away peacefully at Roseville residential home. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons, Lino and his wife Rose, Tony and his wife Mary, Saviour and his wife Doris, her grandchildren, Anton and his wife Francesca, Stephen and his wife Angele, Johann and his wife Roberta, Josef, Richard and his wife Audrey, her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jeremy, Alessio, Elisa, Luca and Matteo. Mass will be held today, Tuesday, September 17, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CORTIS. On September 13, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, ANTONIA, of Paola, aged 82, widow of Toni, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Greatly respected by all, she leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Manwel, Silvio and his wife Sandra née Cassar, Joe and his wife Anna née Grogan, Carmen and her husband David Gauci, her grandson Antoine and her granddaughter Maria, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18, at 1.45pm for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA (Galea-Naudi). On September 14, EILEEN née Butler, at Mater Dei Hospital, after an ongoing illness fought with strength and determination. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Francis, her sons, John and his partner Ellen, and Robert; her brother and sisters in the United Kingdom and her in-laws in Malta and all her nephews and nieces. The funeral service will be held at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18, at 9.30am followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – CAPT. JOE AGIUS MC. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. His family.

BROWN – MARY. In loving memory on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughters, Yvonne, Dorothy, Monica, Annabel and her husband Cliff, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CALLEJA – CAROL. In loving memory, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Pat, Debbie, Damian, Matthew, Rachel and Alex. A Mass will be held today at Tal-Ibraġ parish church at 6.30pm.

CAMILLERI – JONATHAN. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yolande and Millie.

ELLUL – ANTON. Fond and treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – INES. Treasured memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Lucienne, Marylene, Stephen and Alexia.

