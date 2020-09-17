Obituaries

EBEYER. On September 15, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, CARMELINE, née Navarro, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sisters-in-law Mary Navarro and Lolita Ebeyer, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 18, at 8.30am for Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nuns and carers at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, for their care and dedication.

PACE. With deepest regret we announce the parting of a dearest mother, granny and friend, EDITH, née Vella, widow of Lawrence Pace. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her children Sandra, widow of Godwin Mercieca, Jennifer Pace Hickey, Christopher Lawrence Pace and Vanessa Pace, Christine Muscat, grandchildren, great-grand-children, nephews, nieces and extended family and her many friends and admirers. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 18, at 1.30pm, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers or donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, welcome. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALIBA. On September 16, at her home in Tal-Virtù, MIRANDA, née Aquilina, aged 89, widow of Chev. Paul Saliba, LP, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Alma and her husband Dr Mario Grixti, Dr Nives Grixti, her daughter-in-law Edith, widow of her son Dr Rudolph Saliba, her brother Alan and his wife Corinne, her late brother’s widow Aurora, her sisters-in-law Jessie and Doris, her grandchildren Dr Stephanie Zarb Adami and her husband Geoffrey, Michael, Dr Lydia Grixti, William, Stephen, Angela and Louisa, her great-grandchildren Jack and Luke, and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, September 17, at 2.30pm, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dona-tions to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the sixth anniversary of the demise of VIVIEN E. PACE, Masses for her repose will be said today and tomorrow at 6.30pm at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BROWN – MARY. In loving memory on the 14th anni-versary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughters, Yvonne, Dorothy, Monica, Annabel and her husband Cliff, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CAMILLERI – JONATHAN. In loving memory, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yolande and Millie.

ELLUL – ANTON. Fond and treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

