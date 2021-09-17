Obituaries

CACHIA. On September 15, MARIA, of Birkirkara, aged 88, passed away peacefully to eternal life. Always loved and remembered by her brothers, Edward and his wife Maria, Alfred widower of Lilian née Briffa, Franky and his wife Polly née Saliba, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 17, for Saint Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by inter-ment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CREMONA. On September 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, of Sliema and residing in Ibraġ, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his sister Antoinette and her husband James McGhee and their sons Victor and Steven, his stepson John Edwell and his close friends of the ‘Young Boys’ era. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, September 18, at the Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A big thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ward M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication during the past month.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, being six months since the demise of SANDRA CAMILLERI, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at 7pm at the Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Deeply missed by all her family.

In Memoriam

BROWN – MARY. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Yvonne, Dorothy, Anabel and Cliff and grandchildren.

CAMILLERI – JONATHAN. In loving memory, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yolande and Millie.

ELLUL – ANTON. Fond and treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

