IN MEMORIAM

BROWN. In loving memory of our dear mother MARY on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Her children Yvonne, Dorothy, Annabelle and Cliff and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CACHIA – MARGUERITE. In loving memory of our beloved mother. Always loved and remembered by her children Anita and Malcolm and their families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6pm. May she rest in peace together with our dearest father in Lord’s loving care.

CAMILLERI – JONATHAN. In loving memory, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yolande and Millie.

ELLUL – ANTON. Fond and treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CYNTHIA, née Delia, being the second anniversary of her passing away, a wonderful, loving mother and adored nanna. She is sadly missed by Peter and Jennifer, Pamela, her grandchildren Neal, Erika, Nicola, their spouses and her great-grandchildren Lisa, Marcus and Sebastian. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Stella Maris parish church on Sunday, September 18, at 10.30am.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.