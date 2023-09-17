Obituary

MELI. On September 10, JOSEPH, of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 83, widower of Charmaine, née Pace Decesare, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Dr Clyde Meli, his sister Marianne, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends among whom Gerry Cowie of Croydon, UK, and members of Marana Tha’ Community led by Dr John Bonnici Mallia.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 23, at 8.45am, for Ta’ Xbiex parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. On the seventh anniversary of your onward journey. We love you. We miss you every single day and always. Mary, Giselle, Grace, Joseph, Paramit, Alexandra and Gabriella.

BROWN. In loving memory of our dear mother MARY on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Her children Yvonne, Dorothy, Annabelle and Cliff and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CACHIA – MARGUERITE. In dearest memory of our beloved mother. Always loved and remembered by her children Anita and Malcolm and their families. May she rest in peace together with our dearest father in God’s loving care.

CAMILLERI – JONATHAN. In loving memory, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yolande and Millie.

DE GAETANO. In ever loving memory of our beloved MAURICE on the fourth anniversary of his demise, Wednesday, September 20. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen; sons Alistair, Oliver and their families; brother-in-law Godfrey; other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ELLUL – ANTON. Fond and treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CYNTHIA, née Delia, being the third anniversary of her passing away, a wonderful, loving mother and adored nanna. She is sadly missed by Peter and Jennifer, Pamela, her grandchildren Neal, Erika, Nicola, their spouses and her great-grandchildren Lisa, Marcus and Sebastian. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, today, Sunday, September 17, at 10.30am.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MICHAEL VINCENT on the 27th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life, his wife NINA, who passed on 16 years ago and their daughter CARMEN, who was reunited with them 13 years ago. Beloved in life and cherished in death by Vicky and her husband Walter Spiteri, Vincent and his wife Rachelle, née Camilleri, Dolores and her husband Victor Cristina and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

REUBEN ATTARD Today being his 55th birthday and September 19 his 11th year in heaven with his dad and grandparents. Missed by his mother Doris, his sister, Martha and her husband Gianluca, his nieces Francesca and Rebecca, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 19 at 6.30pm at the Mosta Basilica. Missed with a grief Beyond all tears. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of CARMEL AZZOPARDI 26.1.1926-17.9.2009 on the 14th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Maria and her husband Mark Abela, his son Eman, his beloved grandchildren Luke, Benjamin and James, his sister Sr Josephine FMM, and his brother Alfred. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving remembrance of a much loved husband, father and son REMY JULIEN D’AMATO Wednesday, September 20, marking the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life Mass will be held at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, at 6pm. Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall Living here without you Is the hardest part of all You filled our hearts with love You filled are souls with joy You will always be my angle above You will always live in our little boy The special years will not return When we are all together But with love in our hearts You walk with us forever – 3.142 Yana, Benjamin, mum and dad

In Memoriam YVONNE MUSCAT, née OVEREND being the 20th anniversary of her demise. Mum, your presence we miss, Your memory we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never. Always in our thoughts and prayers, loved and remembered by her beloved daughters Carmelina, widow of Neville Bonett, Simone and Carmelo and Marie and Olvin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam Judge VINCENT SCERRI In loving memory of a most beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 40th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His only daughter Louise, grandchildren Debbie and Malcolm, his in-law Georges, great-grandchildren Sophie, Tara and Matthew. Lord, treasure him in Your garden of eternal rest

