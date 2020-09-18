Obituary

PACE. With deepest regret we announce the parting of a dearest mother, granny and friend, EDITH, née Vella, widow of Lawrence Pace. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her children Sandra, widow of Godwin Mercieca, Jennifer Pace Hickey, Christopher Lawrence Pace and Vanessa Pace, Christine Muscat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family and her many friends and admirers. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 18, at 1.30pm, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers or donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, welcome. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the sixth anniversary of the demise of VIVIEN E. PACE, Mass for her repose will be said today at 6.30pm at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory, on the third anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

CILIA – EDGAR. Treasured memories of our dear father, today the 40th anniversary of his death. Carmen and Josephine.

SCIRIHA. Unfading memories of PIO, widower of Carmen, née De Marco, a beloved father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited.

SULLIVAN – HARRY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Lina, all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

