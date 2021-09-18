In Memoriam

ABDILLA. In loving memory of our dearest VICTOR, on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Miriam, his children James and Arielle, their spouses Janice and Clint, and his grandchildren, Leah, Nicole and Dean. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, September 18, at the Salesian Oratory, Saint John Bosco Street, Sliema, at 7pm. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

BONNICI – GEORGE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Doris, his children Brian, Steve, John and Alan and their respective spouses and partners, his grandchildren and other family members and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – DANIELLE. Gone a year ago and still wedged in our memories. Sorely missed just as much today as the day she passed away by Marylene, Gloria, Nathalie, Babette, Corinne, Jo Ann, Diana. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. She will walk with us forever. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said today, at St Julian’s parish church, at 6.30pm.

ELLUL – DANIELLE. In memory of our beloved godmother, aunt and sister-in-law, on the first anniversary of her death.

ELLUL. In loving remembrance of Danielle, née Diacono, on the first anniversary of her passing. Her generous spirit and kindness live on through our treasured memories. Dearly loved and missed by her children, family and many friends. She is always in our hearts. Requiescat in pace.

SCIRIHA – PIO. Widower of Carmen née DeMarco. In ever loving and prayerful memory of our beloved father and grandfather, especially today the fifth anniversary of his demise. May the reader in charity pray for the repose of his soul.

SULLIVAN – HARRY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Lina, all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the 11th anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said tomorrow, Sunday, September 19, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be in repose of his soul.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CYNTHIA née Delia, being the first anniversary of her passing away, a wonderful, loving mother and adored nanna. She is sadly missed by Peter and Jennifer, Pamela and Rudolph, her grandchildren Neal, Erika, Nicola, their spouses and her great-grandchildren Lisa and Marcus. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on September 19, at 10.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

