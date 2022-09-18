Obituary

SPITERI STAINES. On September 14, suddenly, JOSEPH PAUL, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marie Louise née Bezzina, his daughters Claire and Sarah and their respective husbands Andres Baron Bello and Miguel Martins Araujo, his grandchildren Solana, Alejandro and Felipe, his brothers Anthony, David and his wife Annabel, his sisters-in-law Marilyn Spiteri Staines, Marlene Bezzina and Joanne Bezzina Fischer, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory, on the fifth anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

BONNICI – GEORGE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Doris, his children Brian, Steve, John and Alan and their respective spouses and partners, his grandchildren and other family members and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. Grief is the price we pay for love. We love you. We miss you. Remembering a brother, uncle, friend and teacher with great love and affection on the sixth anniversary of his onward journey. Mary, Giselle, Paramit, Alexandra, Gabriella and Joseph.

ELLUL – DANIELLE. In memory of our beloved godmother, aunt, and sister-in-law, on the second anniversary of her death.

And I can hear naught but the music of Eternity

In exact harmony with the spirit’s desires.

I am cloaked in full whiteness;

I am in comfort; I am in peace.

Missing you always Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA née Messina Ferrante. To commemorate the 16th anniversary of her demise, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at the University chapel at 11am. Ever in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

SCIRIHA – PIO, widower of Carmen, née DeMarco. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather, especially today the sixth anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord in His mercy grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. Loving memories of CARMELA, on the anniversary of her demise, a dear mother-in-law to Frida, widow of her son Charles, and a caring grandmother to Vicky, Karl and his wife Daniela. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Special prayers are also offered for her husband Michael. May they rest in peace.

SULLIVAN – HARRY. Unfaded memories of a very much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his passing. A Mass will be said to celebrate his seventh anniversary, today, September 18, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 6pm.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MICHAEL VINCENT, on the 26th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life, his wife NINA, who passed on 15 years ago and their daughter CARMEN, who was reunited with them 12 years ago. Beloved in life and cherished in death by Vicky and her husband Walter Spiteri, Vincent and his wife Rachelle née Camilleri, Dolores and her husband Victor Cristina and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

REUBEN ATTARD September 19, his tenth year in heaven with his dad and grandparents. Missed by his mother Doris, his sister, Martha and her husband Gianluca, his nieces Francesca and Rebecca, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 21 at 6.30pm at the Mosta Basilica. Missed with a grief Beyond all tears. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of RITA CALLEJA, née PENZA on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Emanuel, her daughter Rebecca and husband Joseph, grandchildren Nik and Tim, family and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at Gudja parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and son REMY JULIEN D’AMATO Tuesday, September 20, marks the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Mass will be held on the day at Capuchins church, Floriana at 6pm. My angel up in heaven I wanted you to know, I feel you watching over me, everywhere I go. I wish you were with me, but that can never be, Memories of you in my heart, which only I can see. My angel up in heaven, I hope you understand, That I would give anything if I could hold your hand. I’d hold you oh so tightly, and never let you go, And all the love inside of me, to you I would show. My angel up in heaven, for now we are apart, You’ll always live inside of me, deep within my heart. The love we shared was mighty, a love so deep and true, Forever I will love you 3.142. Yana, Benjamin, mum and dad. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather ANTHONY WILLIAM MUSCAT on 13th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Therese, his children Leslie, Doris, Ben, Louise, Joe and Antoinette, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam Judge VINCENT SCERRI In loving memory of a most beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 39th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His only daughter Louise, grandchildren Debbie and Malcolm, his in-law Georges, great-grandchildren Sophie, Tara and Matthew. Lord, treasure him in Your garden of eternal rest

Personal

With the grace of God, a favour was granted through the intercession of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. (F.V.)

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.