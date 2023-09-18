OBITUARIES

RIZZO. On September 16, at Mater Dei hospital, ANTHONY VINCENT, aged 90, (ex Cable & Wireless /Telemalta) formerly of Paceville and residing at Hilltop Gardens Retirement Village, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted children, Adrian and his partner Danielle, David and his wife Geraldine, his daughter Claire, his grandchildren Gabriel, Robert, Joseph, Martina and Isabelle, his brother Noel, his sisters-in-law Rosa, widow of his brother Vincent, and Liliana, his wife’s sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and many friends, as well as his devoted carers Jovita and Andreana.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital on Wednesday, September 20, and Mass in celebration of his beautiful life will be said at 9am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated.

May he enjoy eternal peace in the arms of the Risen Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Special thanks goes to the staff at Medical Ward 8, Mater Dei Hospital, for their true dedication and impeccable care.

ZAMMIT. On September 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD, of Ħamrun and residing at Lija, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria Artemia née Gialanze, his children Sandro, Dennis and his wife Marisa, his grandchildren Mark, Andrew, Lisa and Sean, his siblings and his wife’s siblings and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 19, at 8.45am, for the parish church of Our Saviour, Lija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

The family requests that instead of sending flowers, donations should be made towards Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren, Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory, on the sixth anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

ELLUL – DANIELLE, née Diacono. On the third anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and sorely missed by her children, Chantal, Darien and Tara, family and numerous friends.

SCIRIHA – PIO, widower of Carmen, née DeMarco. In ever loving and prayerful memory of our beloved father and grandfather, especially today the seventh anniversary of his demise. May the reader in charity pray for the repose of his soul.

SULLIVAN – HARRY. Unfaded memories of a very much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his passing. Mass for his repose will be said today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.