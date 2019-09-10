Obituaries

FORMOSA. On September 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PIA, aged 95, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Marthese and her husband Henry Farrugia, her granddaughters Claire, Elena and Claudia and their respective husbands, her great-grandchildren, her sister and other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, Sep-tember 20, at 9am, for Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Burial will take place in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On September 16, ROSE, née Doublet. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Margaret Camilleri-Pace and her husband Alfred, her beloved grandchildren Louie and Rebecca, her son Charles Pace and his wife Lyn, Graham, Kelly and Heather in the UK, her many nephews and nieces, especially her nephew Ernest Caruana. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, September 20, at 2pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAGI MAGRI OVEREND. On September 16, NELLY, aged 91, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Farid, his wife Caroline, her daughter-in-law Sîan, her grandchildren Victor, Déwi, Dylan, Sami, Rachel and Alex, her great grandson Hugo, their respective spouses Pernille and Omar, her guardian angel Sandra Kirkpatrick, as well as her cousins and other dear friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 9.30am at Stella Maris church followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations can be sent to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of our beloved father, architect HAROLD JAMES, on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DENARO – MAY. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 4th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Victor, Christiane, Helena and their families.

ELLUL – LAWRENCE. On the 21st anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his wife Miriam and children.

GRECH. On your 13th anniversary dearest DAVID, we still miss you and think of you daily. Simone, Alessio, Theo and your mother-in-law Lily.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Remembering our dearest mama’ especially today, the eighth anniversary of her passing away. We will miss you. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wilhelmina, Georgina, Joe, Carmen and families.

PACE O’SHEA – JOHN. In loving memory on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Mina, Elaine and Sarah.

PORTELLI – RITA and SPIRIDIONE. In loving memory of our dear parents today being our mother’s anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Carmen, Peter Paul, Marsette and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather, September 23, being the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in the prayers of his children Joe, Elizabeth, Tony, Victor, Norman, Sandra and their families. Today’s 6pm Mass at the Ursuline chapel, Sliema, and the 6.30pm Mass said on Monday, September 23, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul and that of our dear late mother Antoinette.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. In loving memory of my dear husband TWANNY who passed to eternal life 38 years ago. Fondly remembered by his wife, Helen.

