Obituary

ZAMMIT. On September 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, CYNTHIA née Delia, widow of Lawrence, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Peter and his wife Jennifer, Pamela and Rudolph Rossignaud, her grandchildren Neal and Alexandra, Erika and Matthew, Nicola and David, her great-grandchildren Lisa and Marcus, her brother Lino Delia and his wife Christina, Olivia widow of her brother George, Freda and her husband Olaf Gollcher, her sister-in-law Lilian Farrugia, other relatives and friends. The burial was privately held. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be held tomorrow, Sunday, September 20, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 10.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DENARO. In loving memory of MAY on the fifth anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Fondly remembered by her family.

GRECH. Your memory lives on with us, dearest DAVID. We miss you. Lily, Simone, Alessio and Theo.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Remembering our dearest mama’ on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wilhelmina, Georgina, Joe, Carmen and families.

PACE O’SHEA – JOHN. In loving memory, on the 37th anniversary of his death. His family.

PORTELLI – RITA and SPIRIDIONE. On the anniversary of my mother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Peter Paul, Tania, nephews and niece, Fr Claude, Pierre, Andre and Clarissa.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – LILIAN. In loving memory, on her first anniversary. John and Tabby, Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TAYLOR-EAST – LEA and JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a dear mum and dad who departed this life on 30-08-10 and 26-09-13, respectively. Always remembered with love by their children, Hu, Phillip, Miriam, Yasmin and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. In ever loving memory of my dear husband TWANNY, today being the 39th anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers, with much love, his wife, Helen.

