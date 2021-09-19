Birth

BENCINI. On September 14, at Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital, London to Lara née Scerri and Nicolo’, God’s gracious gift of a first- born daughter EMMA.

Marriage

Capt AARON MIFSUD and Miss LUANA BUGEJA

The marriage between AARON, son of Mr and Mrs Saviour Mifsud of Tal-Virtu, and LUANA, daughter of Mr and Mrs Emanuel Bugeja of Fgura, took place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St Julian’s parish church. Rev Fr Joseph Mizzi celebrated Mass. Witnesses were Mr Kurt Bugeja, the bride’s brother and Dr Thomas Pace Moore. Best man was Ing Ryan Grixti. Ms Martina Galea, the bride’s cousin, was maid of honour, while the groom’s nieces, Ms Giselle Mifsud and Ms Krista Mae Pace were flower girls. Master Adam Pace and Master Nate Mifsud, the groom’s nephews, were ring bearer and page boy respectively. A reception was later held at The Gazebo, Hilton Malta, Portomaso. The couple are spending their honeymoon in Italy.

Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On September 18, Anthony D. of Sliema aged 86 passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Mary née Sacco and his children Patrick and his wife Sylvana, Caroline, Madeleine and her husband Kenneth De Martino, his grandchildren Rebecca, Kurt, Nicholas, Natasha, Shelly, Steffi Tina, Kyra and Lexi. His great-grandchildren Julian, Faye, Jake, Zac and Alex. His brothers Francis and Guido and his sister Yvonne and her husband Rene’ Formosa, his brothers-in-law Albert and Marie, Joe (of Australia) and his wife Monica, his sister-in-law Lina Said and all nephews, nieces and other members of the family. The funeral leaves Mater Dei on Tuesday, September 21 for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice movement would be appreciated.

CACHIA. On September 17 at home, Marguerite née von Brockdorff, wife of the late Joe, passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Anita, her son Malcolm and his wife Natasha, her grandchildren Rachel and her partner Luca, Diana and her husband Mark, Sandrina and Felicity and her great- grandchildren Sophia, Max and Michael. She also leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Albert and Robert and his wife Liz, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends and her devoted carer Cynthia. The funeral will take place at St Gregory parish church, Sliema tomorrow, Monday, September 20, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On September 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE k/a Giża of Kappara, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Godwin Muscat Azzopardi, Ronald Muscat Azzopardi, Marie Louise Muscat Azzopardi, Ivan Muscat and Valerie Fiott, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 20, 8.30am for Santa Maria Addolorata chapel, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Leone, St Julian’s for their care and dedication towards their dear Aunt Giża throughout these years. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ST JOHN. On September 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, MYRIAM of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her children Brian and his wife Elaine, Denise and her husband Adrian Galea, her beloved grandchildren Andrea, Trevor and Hannah-Marie, her brother Ronald, her sister Antoinette, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 20 at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – LAWRENCE. Remembered with love and gratitude on the 29th anniversary of his death (21.9.1992). George, Laura and family in Australia. Also family in Malta.

DE GAETANO. In ever loving memory of our beloved MAURICE, tomorrow, September 20, being the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, sons Drs Alistair and Oliver, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, September 20, at Balzan parish church, at 6.30pm. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ELLUL – DANIELLE. In memory of our beloved godmother, aunt, and sister-in-law, on the first anniversary of her death on Saturday, September 18.

They say there is reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason,

Will change the way we feel,

For no-one knows the heartache,

That lies behind our smiles,

No one knows how many times,

We have broken down and cried,

We must tell you something,

So there won’t be any doubt,

You’re so wonderful to think of,

But so hard to be without.

Forever in our hearts, Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

ELLUL. In loving memory of LAWRENCE, being the 23rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. In our thoughts and prayers. His wife Miriam and children.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Sweet memories of our dear mama’ on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wilhelmina, Georgina, Joe, Carmen and families.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of my dear mother RITA on her anniversary. Her son Peter Paul, Tania and family.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – LILIAN. In loving memory, on her second anniversary. John and Tabby, Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. Loving memories of CARMELA, on the anniversary of her demise, a dear mother-in-law to Frida, widow of her son Charles, and a caring grandmother to Vicky, Karl and his wife Daniela. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 8am at Mosta parish church. Special prayers are also offered for her husband Michael. May they rest in peace.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the 11th anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said today, Sunday, September 19, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be in repose of his soul.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MICHAEL VINCENT, on the 25th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life, his wife NINA, who passed on 14 years ago and their daughter CARMEN, who was reunited with them 11 years ago. Beloved in life and cherished in death by Vicky and her husband Walter Spiteri, Vincent and his wife Rachelle née Camilleri, Dolores and her husband Victor Cristina and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. In everlasting memory of my dearest TWANNY, today being the 40th anniversary of his demise.

September comes with deep regret,

Bringing me memories I cannot forget.

To hear your voice and see your smile,

To sit and talk with you a while,

To be together in the same old way,

Would be my dearest wish today.

Never forgotten by his loving wife, Helen.

