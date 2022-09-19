IN MEMORIAM

ABELA. In ever loving memory of our dear PAUL today being the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, his loving children Ann, Chris and his wife Angela and his grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

DENARO. In loving memory of MAY on the seventh anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Fondly remembered by Victor, Christiane, Helena and their families.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Remembering our dearest mama’ on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wlhelmina, Georgina, Joe and Carmen and families.

PORTELLI. In every loving memory of my dear mother RITA on her anniversary and in remembrance of my father SPIRIDIONE, always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter Paul and Tania.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – LILIAN. In loving memory, on her third anniversary. John and Tabby, Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. Treasured memories of PAUL, a dearly loved father and grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Son Godwin and family and daughter Mary Ann.

