Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On September 11, JOE, of Birkirkara, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Sina, Marianne widow of Frank Mallia, Silvio and his wife Lillian, Maria widow of his brother Tony, Doris widow of Paul Mangion, John and his wife Tessie, George, Edwin and his wife Connie, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, September 23, at 8am at Santa Marija church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija Cemetery. May Joe rest in peace in the arms of our Lord.

CARUANA. On September 17, at The Imperial, Sliema, MONICA, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss David and Alice Caruana, Doreen widow of Gerald Bartoli, Elda and William Jones, Louis and Mariella Caruana, her nephews and nieces Fiona Caruana, Edwina Soler, Sabrina and Michael Gatt, Alberto, Luisa and Sandro Bartoli, Paul and Kirsty Jones, Simon and Timea Jones and Martina Caruana, her great-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, on Thursday, September 21, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Salesians of Don Bosco Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the management and staff at The Imperial for their care and dedication.

DINGLI. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved ROBERT. Many have been blessed by his joyous life, none more so than his wife Lucienne née Pellegrini Petit, children Chris and Erika, Justine and Ed, his adoring grandchildren Imogen, Adam and Emma, his siblings Sandra, Marilyn, Christine and John, his in-laws Miriam, Cecilia, Edward and Ariane and their families, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, September 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 9am. Robert’s love and kindness will be remembered by all who knew him.

MOORE. On September 16, in Toronto, Canada, FRED, aged 92, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved sister Laura Podesta, his sister-in-law Edith Moore, his children and family in Malta and Canada. Rest in peace.

PORTELLI. On September 16, SAVIOUR PAUL, aged 86, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted partner Antoinette, his daughter Nicola and her husband Martin Woodward, his son Michel and his wife Romina, his beloved grandchildren Jack, Sophia, Kate and Matthew, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 25, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, at 9.30am, followed by a private burial in the family grave at Paola cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Anthony Rizzo

RIZZO. On September 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY VINCENT, aged 90, widower of Marion, (ex Cable & Wireless/ Telemalta) formerly of Paceville and residing at Hilltop Gardens Retirement Village, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted children Adrian and his partner Danielle, David and his wife Geraldine, his daughter Claire, his grandchildren Gabriel, Robert, Joseph, Martina and her fiancé Gianni and Isabelle, his brother Noel, his sisters-in-law Rosa, widow of his brother Vincent, and Liliana, his wife’s sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and many friends, as well as his devoted carers Jovita and Andreana. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20, and Mass in celebration of his beautiful life will be said at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi or Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. May he enjoy eternal peace in the arms of the Risen Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary. Special thanks goes to the staff at Medical Ward 8, Mater Dei Hospital for their true dedication and impeccable care.

In Memoriam

DENARO – MAY. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by Victor, Christiane and Helena, and their families.

ELLUL – LAWRENCE. In dearest memory on the 25th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Miriam and his children.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Sweet memories of our dearest mamà on the anniversary of her demise. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wlhelmina, Georgina, Joe and Carmen and families.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of my dear mother RITA on her anniversary and in remembrance of my father SPIRIDIONE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Peter Paul, Tania and grandchildren.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – LILIAN. In loving memory, on her fourth anniversary. Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Tabby, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

