Obituaries

CAUCHI. On August 31, ANGELE, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Pierre, Andre and Cecile, her beloved nieces Alba and Ambra and Edward, her grandnephews Alex and Bianca, numerous relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held today, Monday, September 2, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANSONE. On September 1 at Mater Dei Hospital, PIER ANTON MD sive PIERRE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Luigi and his wife Daniela, Alberto and his wife Cynthia, grandchildren Valentina, Matteo and Alexander. He is also missed by Patricia Salomone, his sisters Liliana, Sylvia and Maria as well as his brother Louis, together with their spouses, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. Funeral Mass will be held today, Tuesday, September 3, at 9am, at Jesus of Nazareth Church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – OSCAR. Remembering our beloved director, today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. We miss you. Pray for us. Your staff.

BRINCAT – CARMELINA, née Frendo, widow of Godfrey, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Loving memories of a beloved mother and grandmother. Her sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert O.Carm, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, her grandchildren Ivan, Ruth and their families.

