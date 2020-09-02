Obituaries

BORG. On August 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMMANUEL, aged 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his son Edwin and his wife Rose, his daughter MaryAnne, widow of Francis J. Penza, and his daughter Dorothy and her husband Joseph Cassar. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren Christine and Daniela Cassar, Herbert and Kenneth Penza, Mariella, Claire, Allison and David Borg and all their families. He will also be dearly missed by all his other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 3, at 7.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRO. On Sunday, August 30, GLORIA, née Scerri, of Paola, residing at Santa Venera, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Christopher, her beloved children Andrea and Giulia, her brothers Albert and his wife Annette and Victor and his wife Marthese, her sister Monica and her husband Robert, her mother-in-law Maria, in-laws Joseph and his wife Lynn and Anna and her husband Anthony, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, September 2, at 9.30am, for Santa Venera parish church were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – OSCAR. Rem-embering our beloved director, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. We miss you. Pray for us. Your staff.

BRINCAT – CARMELINA, née Frendo. Today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother. Her sons Fr Joseph, Fr Albert O.Carm, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and Ruth and their families.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, MARY, née De Gaetano, who passed away in September 2009. Forever loved and always remembered by her daughters Amy, Freda, Joanna and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

