Obituary

GERMAN. On August 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, HERMAN L, widower of Lina née Mea, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loving daughter Arienne and husband Timothy Sullivan, his son-in-law Gerard Camilleri husband of the late Charisse, his grandchildren Andrew, Christian, Fay and Rebecca, their spouses and great-grandchildren, his brother Brian and wife Maryse, sister-in-law Carmen, nephews and nieces, relatives, his carer Joyce Claveria and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, Septem-ber 4, at the Sanctuary of the Sacred Heart, Sliema, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – OSCAR. Remem-bering our beloved director, today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. We miss you. Pray for us. Your staff.

BRINCAT – CARMELINA, née Frendo. Today the 22nd anni-versary of her demise. Loving memories of a beloved mother and grandmother. Her sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert O.Carm, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan, Ruth and their families.

