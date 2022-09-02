Obituaries

BAJADA. On September 1, at her residence, TERESA, née Buttigieg, of Pietà, aged 93, widow of Anthony, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marlene, Mgr Joseph, Manuel, Connie and her husband Charles Farrugia, Charles, Raymond and his wife Clare, her grandchildren, their husbands and fiances, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sister, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and former nurse for their constant care and support. The funeral leaves her residence today, Friday, September 2, at 1.30pm, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA GULIA. On September 1, SIMONE, aged 83, passed away at her residence, as she wished, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her sons Jacques, Leon, Laurent and Gerard, her daughter Solange and her partner Robert and her grandchildren, Carla, Sebastian and Nicholas, her sister Antoinette and her brother John and his wife Vivienne, her in-laws and relative spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 3, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she find peace in heaven.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – OSCAR. Remembering our beloved director, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. We miss you. Pray for us. Your staff.

BRINCAT – CARMELINA, née Frendo. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother. Her sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert O.Carm, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandsons Ivan, Ruth and their families. Today the 23rd anniversary of her demise.

MIFSUD BONNICI – ANTOINETTE (Antie). Cherished memories of our dearest mother today being the 12th anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her children Salvino, Marion, Isabel, Christopher, their spouses and all her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI OSCAR Unfading and everlasting memories of a loving and affectionate uncle, today being the 35th anniversary of his death. A light from our household is gone, A voice we loved is stilled, A place is vacant in our home, It never can be filled. A sudden loss, a shock severe To part with one we loved so dear Our loss is great, we'll not complain But trust in God to meet again. A prayer is solicited. Paul and Joanna, Dorothy and Joe, Ray and Carmen and Simone.

