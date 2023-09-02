Obituaries

GATT. On August 31, at Simblija Care Home, SIMON, aged 70, of Swieqi, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marina, his daughter Giulia and her husband George Preca, his brother Leo and his wife Maria, his sister Lorraine Ferris, widow of Anthony, his nephews Matthew and Becky, Julian, Gabriel and Diane, and Luke, his in-laws Joanna and Robert Curmi, Doriette and Alex Abela, and other nephews and nieces. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, today, Saturday, September 2, at 9am. This will be followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the staff of Simblija Care Home, as well as the staff of St James Hospital, for their care and dedication.

GRECH SANT. On August 30, at his residence, ANTHONY JOHN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Moira, his children Anthony and his partner Amanda, Janika and her husband Jerome Licari and Keith and his partner Josette, his dearest grandchildren Petra, Philippa, Pia and Giovanni, his siblings Mariella and her husband Charles Busuttil, Joseph and his wife Anna and Marie Therese, Medea, Maya, his nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves his residence today, Saturday September 2, to Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We who have loved him in life, let us not forget him after death.

INGUANEZ. On August 28, Rev. Dr JOE INGUANEZ, former director of DISCERN and lecturer at the University of Malta, aged 80, went to meet the Lord whom he served during his lifetime. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 4. He will be laid at St Philip chapel, Għaxaq, at 11am, for the homage of the people. The funeral cortège will begin at 3pm, followed by Mass led by Vicar General Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi, at St Mary’s parish church, Għaxaq, at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Għaxaq cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

To commemorate the 17th anniversary of the demise of MARIA MICALLEF TRIGONA, née Messina Ferrante, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow Sunday, Sep­tember 3, at 11am, at the University chapel. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

A Mass for the repose of the soul of ROSE MARIE VELLA, will be celebrated today, Saturday, September 2, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 5.30pm. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – OSCAR. Remembering our beloved director, today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. We miss you. Pray for us. Your staff.

BRINCAT – CARMELINA, née Frendo. Today the 24th anniversary of her demise, treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother. Her sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert O.Carm, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and his wife Giulia, Ruth and her husband Robert Micallef and their families.

MICELI. In loving memory of GINO, tomorrow being the 18th anniversary of his death at Tullamore Hospital, Ireland. Fondly remembered and still deeply missed by his relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be cele­brated tomorrow, Sunday, at 11.30am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, and at all the morning and evening Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

