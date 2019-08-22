Obituary

BARRETT. On September 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, Major PAUL BARRETT (Rtd.), widower of Catherine, née Pirotta. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Melanie, her husband Mark and their two children Daniel and Rachel, his sister Lamenda and brother Alan and his wife Glenda, his brothers-in-law Godfrey and Joe Pirotta and their wives Mary Rose and Maria, James Kelly, his sister-in-law Mary Rose, widow of Lino Pirotta, and his niece Davinia, and his nephews James, John, David, Edward and Jonathan, his cousin-in-law Monica and her husband Charles and loving friends. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for the dedicated care shown to their beloved Paul.

BORG CARDONA. On September 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, Major HUGH BORG CARDONA, aged 100. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters-in-law Virrie and Josette, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 21, at 8.30am, at Balzan parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On September 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN (senior lecturer at the University of Malta and Junior College), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Mariella, his beloved children Emmanuel and his girlfriend Nicola and his beloved daughter Maria Lara; his siblings Carmen, Joseph, Corinne, Marielouise, Mariella, Emanuel, Dominic, Lawrence and their respective families; his mother-in-law Violet Calleja, Eugenio Azzopardi, widower of his sister-in-law Sandra, Stephen, Aldo, Christopher and their respective families. A memorial Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 21, at St Thomas More, University of Malta Chaplaincy, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Jean’s body will be donated to the University of Malta for research and study. The family would like to thank the staff of Mater Dei Hospital, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta for their dedication and would also like to thank the University of Malta for its support.

XUEREB. On Thursday, September 19, SALVU, of St Paul’s Bay, at the age of 83, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Tessie, his sons Mario and his wife Jeanette, Vincent and his wife Rebecca, Reuben and his wife Christina, Edric and his wife Elsie, his grandchildren Christopher and his girlfriend Abigail, Kieran, Tedra, Nathan, Miguel, Mattias, Ben and Georgia, his great-granddaughter Everliegh, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, September 21, at 8.15am for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Ward M 9 of Mater Dei hospital for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG COSTANZI – MICHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. His family.

CASSOLA – ETHEL J. On the 14th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Remembering our dearest mama, especially today, the eighth anniversary of her passing away. We all miss you. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wilhelmina, Georgina, Joe, Carmen and families.

SALIBA – CHARLES. In loving memory, today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.