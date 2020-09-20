Birth

GAUCI. Kristi Koort and Ian Malcom Gauci are pleased to announce the safe arrival of God’s precious gift of a firstborn son – ALEXANDER JAMES, at Mater Dei Hospital, on September 10, 2020. Deo gratias et Mariæ.

Obituaries

BONNICI. On September 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria Dolores née lnglott, his children, Brian and his wife Marthese, Steve and his partner Angela, John and his wife Michelle, Alan and his partner Verjinia, his grandchildren Jade, Zac, Stephanie, Andrew, Luke and George, his great-grandchildren Mia, Freya and Joe, his brothers Alfred, Charles and Victor, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, September 22, at 8.30am for the church of St Mary of the Angels, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq where Mass presente cadavere will be held at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLI. On September 18, at St Vincent de Paul residence, JOSEPHINE, passed away peacefully at the age of 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet the Risen Lord to join her deceased husband Victor and she leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Marisa and Isabelle and her partner Geoffrey, her sisters Carmen Magri and Jane Calleja, numerous nephews and nieces, other members of the family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 21, at 8.30am for San Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On September 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, CYNTHIA née Delia, widow of Lawrence, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Peter and his wife Jennifer, Pamela and Rudolph Rossignaud, her grandchildren Neal and Alexandra, Erika and Matthew, Nicola and David, her great-grandchildren Lisa and Marcus, her brother Lino Delia and his wife Christine, Olivia widow of her brother George, Freda and her husband Olaf Gollcher, her sister-in-law Lilian Farrugia, other relatives and friends. The burial was privately held. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be held today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 10.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – LAWRENCE. In loving, unfading memory on the 28th anniversary of his death, September 21, 1992. George, Laura and family in Australia and also family in Malta.

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. Remembering a brother, uncle, friend and teacher with great love and affection. Specially remembered on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Mary, Giselle, Paramit, Mary Jane, Kris, Joseph, Grace, Tony, Adam, Mary, Isla, Ella and Alexandra.

BORG – PHILIP. In ever loving memory of our father, being the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and deeply missed. His children.

BORG COSTANZI – MICHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. His family.

CASSOLA – ETHEL J. On the 15th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

DE GAETANO. In ever loving memory of our beloved MAURICE, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, sons Alistair and Oliver, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul are being celebrated today, September 20, at Balzan parish church, at 11.30am, and at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MICHAEL VINCENT on the 24th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life, his wife NINA, who passed on 13 years ago and their daughter CARMEN, who was reunited with them 10 years ago. Beloved in life and cherished in death by Vicky and her husband Walter Spiteri, Vincent and his wife Rachelle, née Camilleri, Dolores and her husband Victor Cristina and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

