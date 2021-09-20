Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On September 18, ANTHONY D., of Sliema, aged 86, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Mary née Sacco and his children Patrick and his wife Sylvana, Caroline, Madeleine and her husband Kenneth De Martino, his grandchildren Rebecca, Kurt, Nicholas, Natasha, Shelly, Steffi Tina, Kyra and Lexi. His great-grandchildren Julian, Faye, Jake, Zac and Alex. His brothers Francis and Guido and his sister Yvonne and her husband Rene Formosa, his brothers-in-law Albert and Marie, Joe (of Australia) and his wife Monica, his sister-in-law Lina Said and all nephews, nieces and other members of the family. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 21, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DOWLING. On September 16, at her home in San Pawl tat-Tarġa, STEPHANIE, passed away peacefully to eternal life, aged 73. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband James, her daughters Shakyra (Sharon) and Natasha, her daughter Crysta and her husband Ian Darmanin, her grandchildren Ella, Gavin, Sophia and Emmanuelle, her brother Claude and his wife Rita, her sister Catherine and her husband Bill and her brother Andrew, her in-laws and their relative spouses, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, on Friday, September 24, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to the Dementia Intervention Team, Qormi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On September 18, TESSIE née Bartolo, aged 77, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emidio, her children Ruth and Steve, Sarah and Duncan, Mark and Pamela, Anna and Massimo and their families, her sisters and brother, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, September 22, at 3pm, for the Mosta Basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the cemetery in Mosta. Donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG COSTANZI – MICHAEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. His family.

CASSOLA – ETHEL J. On the 16th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

