Obituaries

GRECH. On September 18, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, CONNIE, of Balzan, aged 76, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sisters Miriam and Carmen, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Arkati, Mosta, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Donations to Radju Marija will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RYAN. On September 17, JUDITH IRENE. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Peter, her sisters Susan and Frances, her nephews and nieces, her fellow golfers and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, on Thursday, September 22, at 9.30am. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, who was of great help and support during Judy’s last weeks, would be appreciated. May she rest in peace.

SPITERI STAINES. On September 14, JOSEPH PAUL, went to meet the Risen Lord. The Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Wednesday, September 21, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Gwann, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa María Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Aid to the Church in Need would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ETHEL J. On the 17th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

ZAMMIT – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather, Friday, September 23, being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Tomorrow’s 7am Mass celebrated at the Ursuline chapel, Sliema, will be for the repose of his soul and Thursday’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of his soul and that of our dear late mother Antoinette.

