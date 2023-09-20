Obituaries

CARUANA. On September 17, at The Imperial, Sliema, MONICA, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss David and Alice Caruana, Doreen, widow of Gerald Bartoli, Elda and William Jones, Louis and Mariella Caruana, her nephews and nieces Fiona Caruana, Edwina Soler, Sabrina and Michael Gatt, Alberto, Luisa and Sandro Bartoli, Paul and Kirsty Jones, Simon and Timea Jones and Martina Caruana, her great-nephews and great-nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema tomorrow, Thursday, September 21, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Salesians of Don Bosco Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the management and staff at The Imperial for their care and dedication.

SAJEBA. On September 19, LUIGINO, of Naxxar, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Veronica, his sons Jonathan and his wife Tracey, Stefan and his wife Stephanie, his granddaughter Yasmin, his mother-in-law Mary Scicluna, his brother Albert and his wife Mary Rose of Canada, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held tomorrow, Thursday, September 21, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Let us not forget him in our prayers.

In Memoriam

CASSOLA – ETHEL, J. On the 18th anniversary of her death. In loving memory, your son, Arnold.

In loving remembrance of a much loved husband, father and son REMY JULIEN D’AMATO - today, Wednesday, September 20, marking the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Mass will be held today at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, at 6pm. Our lives go on without you; But nothing is the same; We have to hide our heartache; When someone speaks your name; Sad are the hearts that love you; Silent are the tears that fall; Living here without you; Is the hardest part of all; You filled our hearts with love; You filled are souls with joy; You will always be my angle above; You will always live in our little boy; The special years will not return; When we are all together; But with love in our hearts; You walk with us forever – 3.142. Yana, Benjamin, mum and dad.

