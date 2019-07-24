Obituary

BUTTIGIEG. On September 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN (senior lecturer at the University of Malta and Junior College), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Mariella, his beloved children Emmanuel and his girlfriend Nicola, and his beloved daughter Maria Lara; his siblings Carmen, Joseph, Corinne, Marielouise, Mariella, Emanuel, Dominic, Lawrence and their respective families; his mother-in-law Violet Calleja, Eugenio Azzopardi, widower of his sister-in-law Sandra, Stephen, Aldo, Christopher and their respective families. A memorial Mass will be said today, Saturday, September 21, at St Thomas More, University of Malta Chaplaincy, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Jean’s body will be donated to the University of Malta for research and study. The family would like to thank the staff of Mater Dei Hospital, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta for their dedication and would also like to thank the University of Malta for its support.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – CALCIDON. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and fondly re-membered by his wife Adelaide, children and grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – DAVID. With fondest love of a dearest, much loved son and brother on the 28th anniversary of his demise. Your endless love and spirit will live forever. Mama and Chris.

GRECH. Dear DAVID, Jesus called you and you departed, but you are ever in our hearts and in our prayers. Aunty Joan and the cousins.

NAUDI – ALFRED. In loving memory of my dear father on his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving daughter Tania and her husband Peter Paul Portelli and grandchildren.

SCICLUNA. Loving and treasured memories of JOSEPH P., today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Sylvia, his sons Christopher and Mariella and Patrick and Monica and grandchildren Simon, Daniel, Brian, Andrew and Naomi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

