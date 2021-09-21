Obituaries

McKEON. On September 19, Sister MARIA CARMELA, aged 91, left this earth. She is mourned by the Congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy and by her cousins, nephews, nieces and other relatives. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, September 22, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On September 18, TESSIE née Bartolo, aged 77, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emidio, her children Ruth and Steve, Sarah and Duncan, Mark and Pamela, Anna and Massimo and their families, her sisters and brother, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 22, at 3pm, for the Mosta Basilica, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the cemetery in Mosta. Donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRECH – DAVID. Thirty years have passed since the tragedy of your loss but you are still in the heart and memory of everyone. You were a special and much loved son and brother. May you rest in peace. Mama and Chris.

GRECH – DAVID. A dearly loved nephew. Missing you always and forever in our thoughts. Aunty Joan and cousins.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear father ALFRED on his anniversary. His loving daughter Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and family.

PARNIS – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of our beloved father, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Dear papa’, you are forever in our hearts and in our prayers. We miss you very much. Nadya and Jan, Ivan and Josie and his beloved grandson Karl.

