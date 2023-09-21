Obituaries

ATTARD. On September 18, VICTOR, born in Birkirkara, resided for many years in Australia and then in Rabat, Malta, aged 74, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord and rejoined in heaven with his granddaughter Haley. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen, his son Wayne and his wife Louisa, his grandchildren Zach and Thomas, his siblings Joseph, Sam, Nina, Mary, Helen, Rita, Doris and Theresa and their relative spouses, widows of his late brothers Charlie and Billy, his in-laws Reno, Paul, Tony, Freddy, Michael, and Joe and their relative families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 22, at 3.15pm, for St. Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. May Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On September 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, Colonel ALBERT CAMILLERI, M.O.M, Honorary Life Vice-President Royal British Legion - Malta, of Attard, aged 88, widower of Theresa, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Vincent and his wife Alfrida, Rose Marie Anne and her husband Sammy Grech, Nadia and her partner Alistair Cross, his beloved grandchildren Pamela, Ilona, and Kristine, and their respective spouses and partners, his siblings and their relative spouses, his in-laws and their families, his companion Alexandra, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 22, at 8.30am, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May Lord grant him eternal rest. His family would like to thank all the staff, doctors and nurses at The Orange Grove, Dar il- Madonna tal-Mellieħa, Mellieħa, for their dedication and care shown towards their father.

BOFFA – LAWRENCE. Remembered with love and gratitude today, the 31st anniversary of his death (21.9.1992). George, Laura and family in Australia, also family in Malta.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife, Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, September 24, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GIALANZE – Dr MICHAEL GIALANZE. Your sudden death was a great loss and our hearts are filled with sadness but your life and loving character live on in so many treasured and happy memories. Although 11 years have passed since your demise, you are forever lovingly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. From your beloved children Christian and Nicola, your grandchildren Luke, Sam and Michael, and your loving sister Miriam Farrugia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. Unfaded memories of our dearest DAVID on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Aunty Joan and the cousins.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear father ALFRED on his anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving daughter Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and grandchildren.

PARNIS – TONY. On the fourth anniversary of his passing on to a better life. Always loved and greatly missed by his sons Ivan and Josie, his daughter Nadya and her husband Jan Hansen, his much loved grandson Karl, family and friends. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

In loving memory of EDDIE AXISA. Cherished memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather today being the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by his daughter Mary, Ray, Robert and Anita, Nicky and Laura, Jay Jay and Alec. Jesus, keep him close to Your heart.

CHARLES JONES - on the 25th anniversary of your demise (21/09/1998). They say time heals, and it will get better, but it’s been 25 years and the pain of missing you never faded. You just learn to adapt and carry on, finding comfort in sweet memories. Walking in your footsteps helped us find our way as we inherited your strength and determination to move on. We love you Charles and will remain forever in our hearts. Your wife, Dorothy.

