Obituaries

DE GAETANO. On September 20, MAURICE, aged 70, passed peacefully away, surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen, his children Alistair and Oliver and those close to them, his brother-in-law Godfrey, his mother Mary, his brother Edward and his wife Grace, nephews, many relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at Balzan parish church on Wednesday, September 25 at 8.30am, followed by internment in the family grave at Addolorata Cemetery. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

PARNIS. On September 21 at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, Anthony C. of Santa Venera, ex-director Department of Information, widower of Marion, aged 85, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Sadly mourned by his daughter Nadya Hansen and her husband Jan, his sons Ivan and Josie, his beloved grandson Karl, his brother Tom and his wife Marie, Louis and his wife Violet, Charles and his wife Vicky, Pera and her husband Laurie, nephews and nieces, sister-in-law Josephine Raniolo, other relatives, friends and ex-colleagues. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rehab Ward 2 of Karin Grech for their loving care and dedication. The funeral service will be held at Santa Venera parish church on Tuesday, September 24 at 2pm, followed by internment at the Addolorata Cemetery. May God grant Twanny eternal rest. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. Lilian, née Sammut, aged 103, widow of Brigadier Alfred, at Casa Antonia. She will be sadly missed by her son John and his wife Tabby, her grandchildren Nicola and her husband Paul Busuttil and Katryna and her partner Tolga, her great grandchildren Justin and Sophie, her sisters-in-law Moira Sammut and Elena Tavassi, nephews and nieces, as well as all those who delighted in her company. The funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

BEZZINA – ARTHUR and MARY STELLA. Treasured memories of our dear parents who departed this life 36 and 23 years ago respectively. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lina, Georgette, Rose, Marie, Antoinette and their families.

BOFFA – LAWRENCE. With never-ending fond memories and love on the 27th anniversary of his death (21.9.1992). George, Laura and family in Australia and Malta.

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle, and Kristian.

DELIA – EVELYN, née Ellul. In loving memory of our mother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thought and prayers. Her daughters Marina and Therese and their families.

FRIGGIERI – EMANUEL. In loving memory of my dear father on the 8th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his daughter Nathalie, Gregorio and Alessio.

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who left us one year ago, September 26, being the first anniversary of his demise. So very deeply missed and remembered with love and gratitude every passing day. Forever in our hearts. His wife Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on September 26 and 28, at St Patrick’s church, at 9am and on September 28, at the Ursuline Creche, at 6.30pm.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE-CELINE, née Aloisio, today the third anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nicholas and Rhona, Stephen and Arianne, her grandchildren Alexia, Stephanie, Ella, Jeremy, Suzie and Sarah, great-grandchildren Alexandra and Emilia, her brothers and sisters and other relatives. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT CASSIA – Dr MARIO SANT CASSIA. Treasured, unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the third anniversary of his passing away. Though absent, you are ever near, always loved, always missed and very dear. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and constant guidance. Melina, children, spouses, grandchildren great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

SELVAGGI. In loving memory of ANGELA on the fourth anniversary of her demise, 22.9.2015. A special smile, a special face, in our hearts a special place. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Your mother Liliana, Anna, Gianfranco, Piero, Charles and family.

VELLA – JOE. Forever loved and never forgotten by his wife Diana, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

