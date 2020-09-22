OBITUARIES

GRIMA. On September 21, at his residence, NAZZARENO, aged 73, of Żebbuġ, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Ruth and her husband Marcel Degabriele, Ronald and Daniela, Robert and his wife Christine, his grandchildren Justin, Damian, Miguel and Kara, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23, at 7.15am for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at the San Andrija cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home. They would also like to thank the professors and medical staff at SAMOC and Oncology Ward 2 for their care and dedication.

RUTTER. On September 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, SIMON, of Valletta, aged 55, son of the late Albert and late Josephine Rutter, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Yvette, née Azzopardi, his son Kelvin and his daughter Charmaine, his brother Victor and his wife Maryrose and their children Trevor and Stuart, his parents-in-law Paul and Eldred, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23, at 9.30am for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCEBERRAS. On September 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR VINCENT, aged 94, of Hamrun, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his son Saviour and his wife Marina, his grand-children Paul and his wife Tracy, Bernard and his wife Fiorita, his great-grand-children Luca, Michael and Carla, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23, at 7.45am for the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady parish church, Hamrun where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares on his behalf would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 24th anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle, and Kristian.

DELIA – EVELYN, née Ellul. Remembered with affection, today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Still missed and loved by her daughters Marina and Therese and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Elfrida, Martin, Gordon, Simon and Joselle, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT CASSIA – Dr MARIO SANT CASSIA. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Though absent, you are ever near, always loved, always missed and very dear. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and constant guidance. Melina and family.

SELVAGGI – ANGELA. On the fifth anniversary of her demise, September 22, 2015. Deeply missed and loved, always in our hearts. Mother Liliana, Gianfranco, Anna, Pierro, Charles and their spouses. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. In loving memory of our father, LAURIE, and our sister, MARVI. In our hearts you always stay loved and remembered every day. John, Anna, Pat, Louise, Ernest and Joseph, in-laws and grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.