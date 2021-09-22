Obituaries

MANSUETO. On September 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN BAPTIST, of Żejtun residing in Marsaxlokk, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his children Etienne and his wife Sarah, Hadrian and his partner Rachel, his mother Cettina, his brothers Charles and Frank, his sisters Maria, Joyce and Antonella and their respective families, his mother-in-law Carmena Spiteri, in-laws Joan and Antonia and their respective families, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunties, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 23, at 8.30am for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Fondazzjoni Nazareth would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On September 18, TESSIE née Bartolo, aged 77, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emidio, her children Ruth and Steve, Sarah and Duncan, Mark and Pamela, Anna and Massimo and their families, her sisters and brother, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, September 22, at 3pm, for the Mosta Basilica, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the cemetery in Mosta. Donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – MARVI. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 18th anniversary since she went to meet the risen Lord. Deeply missed by her loving husband Paul, daughters Luisa and Kristina, her husband Ludwig and grandsons Sebastian and Beppe. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

CORDINA. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the second anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife May, children Ralph and his wife Elaine, Eric and his wife Claire, his late daughter Lynda’s husband Bjorn, his grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle, and Kristian.

DELIA – EVELYN née Ellul. Today being the 25th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her daughters Marina and Therese and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE-CELINE née Aloisio, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her family.

SANT CASSIA – Dr MARIO SANT CASSIA. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, never forgotten and deeply missed. Papa, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Melina and family.

SCHEMBRI – EMANUEL. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always loved and forever missed by his wife Theresa, his son Joseph and wife Anita, his daughter Gina, his grandchildren Matthew, Larissa, Stephanie and Andrew. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGGI. In loving memory of ANGELA, a beloved daughter on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers Liliana, Gianfranco, Anna, Pierro, Charles and families.

