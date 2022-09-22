OBITUARY

MUSCAT. On September 21, JOSEPH (known as Mackoy), aged 79, of Rabat, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife May née Azzopardi, his children Dr Jeffrey Muscat and his wife Dr Jessica Wyatt Muscat, and Ian, his grandchildren Julian and Kitt, his siblings and in-laws, and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends among whom those from the St Joseph archconfraternity. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 23, at 7.30am, for the Jesuits Church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA – MARVI. On the 19th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by her loving husband Paul, daughters Luisa and Kristina, her husband Ludwig, and grandsons Sebastian and Beppe. A Mass for the repose of her soul and of LAURIE SULLIVAN will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest, forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

CORDINA. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the third anni­versary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife May, children Ralph and his wife Elaine, Eric and his wife Claire, his late daughter Lynda’s hus­band Bjorn, his grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 26th anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle, and Kristian.

DELIA – EVELYN née Ellul. On the 26th anniversary of her passing away. Loved, missed and never forgotten, Marina and Theresa and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. Precious memories of a loving husband, father and adored grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Pat, children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws and grand­children. In our thoughts and prayers always. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, on Sunday, September 25, at 6pm.

MIFSUD – KENNETH (21.8.65 – 22.8.1992). Remembering with love our dearest Kenny, who passed away tragically 30 years ago. Never forgotten, remembered daily in our prayers. His mother Jean, brothers Colin and Andrew and their children. Please remember him in your prayers.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE-CELINE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

SANT CASSIA – Dr MARIO SANT CASSIA. In loving memory of a beloved hus­band, father and grandfather, never forgotten and deeply missed. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Melina and family.

SELVAGGI. In loving memory of Angela – a beloved daughter on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Liliana, Gianfranco, Anna, Piero and Charles and families.

SCHEMBRI – EMANUEL. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today being the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always loved and forever missed by his wife Theresa, his son Joseph and wife Anita, his daughter Gina, his grandchildren Matthew, Larissa, Stephanie and Andrew. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.