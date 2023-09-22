OBITUARIES

AGIUS. On September 20, MARY née Abela, ex-president of San Ġwann Lourdes Klabb, aged 90, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her children Christine and her partner Ivan, Joseph and his partner Janice, Adrian and his wife Fabiola, her precious grandchildren Simon, Janice, Andrei, Anthea and their families, her beloved great-grandchildren Riley, Timmy and Kate, her siblings Rita and Fr Henry, her in-laws Antoinette, Lilian, Kitty and their families, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 23, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Special thanks go to the caregivers, nurses and staff at RoseVille Care Home, Mater Dei Hospital, Hospice Malta and Karin Grech Hospital for all their love, care and dedication. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta are appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On September 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOROTHY, née De Gray, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Joseph and his wife Stephanie and her grandchildren Ilona, Faye and Jack, her brother John, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 23, at 8am for Ta’ l-Erwieħ church, Tarxien, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Tarxien cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA – MARVI. On the 20th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Her gentle nature touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her and her memory will be alive within us all. Deeply missed by her loving husband Paul, daughters Luisa and Kristina, her husband Ludwig, and grandsons Sebastian and Beppe. A Mass for the repose of her soul and of Laurie Sullivan will be said today, September 22, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 27th anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle, and Kristian.

MORAN – PHILIP, 1943-2022. A beloved husband and father whom the good Lord called unto himself a year ago. His beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief especially on the first anniversary of his passing, by his beloved wife Vivienne, his children Helga and her wife Charmaine, Gordon and his wife Louise, his grandchildren Luke, Zara and Anna whom he adored. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta, on Sunday, September 24, at 10am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE-CELINE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

SANT CASSIA – Dr MARIO SANT CASSIA. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the seventh anniversary of his passing away. We miss his loving care, gentle presence, and constant guidance. Melina, children and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI – EMANUEL. In loving memory of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, today being the third anniversary of his demise. Though you may have gone, your love and guidance remain etched in our hearts forever. You asked for so little, but gave so very much. Forever loved and deeply missed by his wife Theresa, his son Joseph and wife Anita, his daughter Gina, his grandchildren Matthew, Larissa, Stephanie and Andrew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGGI. Remembering our beloved ANGELA, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mother Liliana, brothers Gianfranco, Piero and Charles and her four daughters.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.