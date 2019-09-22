Obituaries

DE GAETANO. On September 20, MAURICE, aged 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen, his children Alistair and Oliver and those close to them, his brother-in-law Godfrey, his mother Mary, his brother Edward and his wife Grace, nephews, many relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at Balzan parish church on Wednesday, September 25, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

PARNIS. On September 21, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, ANTHONY C., of Santa Venera, ex-director Department of Information, widower of Marion, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Sadly mourned by his daughter Nadya Hansen and her husband Jan, his sons Ivan and Josie, his beloved grandson Karl, his brother Tom and his wife Marie, Louis and his wife Violet, Charles and his wife Vicky, Pera and her husband Laurie, nephews and nieces, sister-in-law Josephine Raniolo, other relatives, friends and ex-colleagues. The funeral service will be held at Santa Venera parish church tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24, at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. May God grant Twanny eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rehab Ward 2 of Karin Grech hospital for their loving care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 23rd anniversary since the demise of KEVIN FELLS, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and to remember Kevin in their daily prayers.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – EDWARD. On the 21st anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children and grandchildren. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – MARIE, née Ellul. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always loved and forever missed by her children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARGARET. Treasured memories of our dear mother on the 36th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her children Andrew and Suzanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – CARMELA. On the 22nd year of her passing away. Cherished and loving memories of an exemplary mother and grandmother. Martes, Anna and their families. May she rest in peace.