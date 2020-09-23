OBITUARY

ELLUL. On September 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, DANIELLE née Diacono, aged 72, of St Julians, passed away after an illness. She will be greatly missed by Chantal, Darien, Tara, Adrien and her wide circle of family and friends.

The private burial took place on Saturday, September 19, at the Diacono family crypt, Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations to ALS Malta, Qormi and Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. She is always in our thoughts and prayers.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

Tomorrow, being the 24th anniversary since the demise of KEVIN FELLS, a Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and to remember Kevin in their daily prayers.

IN MEMORIAM

BUSUTTIL – EDWARD. On the 22nd anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – MARIE, née Ellul. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always loved and forever missed by her children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARGARET. Cherished memories of a dear mother on the 37th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her children Andrew and Suzanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE-CELINE, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Her family.

ZAMMIT – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather, today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Today’s Mass behind closed doors at the Ursuline chapel, Sliema, and on Sunday, September 27, 9am Mass celebrated at the Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, will be offered for the repose of his soul and that of our dear late mother Antoinette.

