Obituary

SCICLUNA. On September 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, SYLVIA, widow of Joseph P., aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sons Christopher and his wife Mariella, Patrick and his wife Monica, her grandchildren Simon, Daniel, Brian, Andrew and Naomi, great-grandchildren Lucas and Christina, her brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends.The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, September 25, at 8.30am at Fleur-de-Lys parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 25th anniversary since the demise of KEVIN FELLS, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Tal-Ibraġ parish church at 6.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and to remember Kevin in their daily prayers.In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – EDWARD. On the 23rd anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children and grandchildren. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – MARIE, née Ellul. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always loved and forever missed by her children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARGARET. Cherished memories of a dear mother on the 38th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her children Andrew and Suzanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – CARMELA. On the 24th anniversary of her demise. So sorely missed by her daughters Martes and Tony Falzon, Anna and Sobrero Giosue, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.