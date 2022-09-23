Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 26th anniversary since the demise of KEVIN FELLS, a Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and to remember Kevin in their daily prayers.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – EDWARD. On the 24th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children and grandchildren. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – MARIE, née Ellul. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly cherished mother, grand­mother and great-grand­mother, especially today, the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always loved and forever missed by her children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARGARET. Cherished memories of our mother on the 39th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Andrew and Suzanne.

PACE – CARMELA. On the 25th anniversary of her demise. So sorely missed by her daughters Martes and Tony Falzon, Anna and Sobrero Giosuè, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Sebby and Isabella. May she rest in peace.

JOSIE PACE. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie and family.

In loving memory of a dearest husband and father ANTHONY FENECH- 31.5.1938 - 23.9.2006 on the 16th anniversary of his demise. It was a sudden parting; Too bitter to forget; Those who loved you dearly; Are the ones who can’t forget. Your wife Gemma, sons Joseph and his wife Vicky, Pierre, daughter Eva and your beloved granddaughter Charmaine.

