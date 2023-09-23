Obituary

VELLA. On September 21, at home, EMMANUELA, sive Emily, née Schiavone, widow of Lawrence, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church to go and meet her beloved husband and her children awaiting her in Heaven Josephine, Larry, Frans, Joe, Connie and Austin and grandson Brian. She will be deeply missed by her children Marlene, Mario, Monica, Emidio, Lycia, Edwin, Leonard, Isabella and their spouses, as well as her grandchildren Mandy, Emma, Adrian, Aaron, Francesca, Tania, Bianca, Stephen, Sandro, Jeffrey, James, Lawrence, Fiona, Claire, Philippe, Rachel, Lisa-Ann, Karen-Lee, Lara Jayne, Caroline, Robert, David, Maria, Christopher, Daniela, Vanessa, Jean Matthias, Andreas and Ema and their families as well as her brother Fr Noah Schiavone and sisters Sr Clotilde and Sr Vittorin Schiavone and her sister-in-law Mary and many nephews, nieces and various friends. The funeral cortège leaves her home today, Saturday, September 23, at 12.15pm, for the Divine Mercy Shrine, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by a private burial at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation would be appreciated. Lord embrace her in your loving arms forever.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, being the 27th anniversary since the demise of KEVIN FELLS, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and to remember Kevin in their daily prayers.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – EDWARD. On the 25th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – MARIE, née Ellul. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always loved and forever missed by her children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MARGARET. Cherished memories of our mother on the 40th anniversary of her death. Forever in our thoughts. Andrew and Suzanne.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife, Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, September 24, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MORAN – PHILIP, 1943-2022. A beloved husband and father whom the good Lord called unto Himself a year ago. His beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief especially on the first anniversary of his passing, by his beloved wife Vivienne, his children Helga and her wife Charmaine, Gordon and his wife Louise, his grandchildren Luke, Zara and Anna whom he adored. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta, tomorrow, Sunday, September 24, at 10am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina Art Shop

