Obituaries

CACHIA. On September 23, GLADYS, of Rabat, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Charlie, her daughters Elisabeth and her husband Franco, Monica and her husband Neville, her grandchildren Julian and Darren, her sisters and brothers, Irene, Rose, widow of her brother Charlie, Victor, Pawlu and his wife Carmen, and Kathy, her husband’s family, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, September 24, at 3pm for St Paul’s Collegiate Church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at the Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CORDINA. On September 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Swieqi, ex-teacher at Junior Lyceum in Ħamrun, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Sadly mourned by his wife May, son Ralph and his wife Elaine, daughter Lynda and her husband Bjorn Kristiansen, son Eric and his wife Claire, his beloved grandchildren Sean, Karl, Bianca, Alessia, Kane, Kurt and Liam, his sisters Antida and Jane widow of Alfred Mifsud, his brothers Salv and his wife Amelia, Benny and his wife Anna, Michael and his wife Maria, his brother-in-law Ray Calleja and his partner Marie-Therese Grech Sant, his sister-in-law Eileen Zerafa Boffa and her partner Ronnie Soler, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held at Tal-Ibraġ parish church tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, at 10am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to The Ladybird Foundation would be appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rehab Ward 2 of Karin Grech hospital, Floor 2 of Zammit Clapp Home and M1 ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their excellent care and dedication. May God grant Joseph eternal rest.

DE GAETANO. On September 20, MAURICE, aged 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen, his children Alistair and Oliver and those close to them, his brother-in-law Godfrey, his mother Mary, his brother Edward and his wife Grace, nephews, many relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at Balzan parish church tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

PARNIS. On September 21, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, ANTHONY C., of Santa Venera, ex-director Department of Information, widower of Marion, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Sadly mourned by his daughter Nadya Hansen and her husband Jan, his sons Ivan and Josie, his beloved grandson Karl, his brother Tom and his wife Marie, Louis and his wife Violet, Charles and his wife Vicky, Pera and her husband Laurie, nephews and nieces, sister-in-law Josephine Raniolo, other relatives, friends and ex-colleagues. The funeral service will be held at Santa Venera parish church today, Tuesday, September 24, at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. May God grant Twanny eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rehab Ward 2 of Karin Grech hospital for their loving care and dedication.

SAMMUT. On September 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY GRACE, of Dingli, aged 72, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Robert, her children Moira, Jonathan and his wife Lyndsey, her brothers and sisters Tereza, Victoria, Ċensina, Carmelo, Anthony and Paul, her brother-in-law Charlie widow of Carmela, her in-laws and their relatives, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, at 3.15pm for Dingli parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters, of Valletta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. Lilian, née Sammut, aged 103, widow of Brigadier Alfred, at Casa Antonia. She will be sadly missed by her son John and his wife Tabby, her grandchildren Nicola and her husband Paul Busuttil and Katryna and her partner Tolga, her great-grandchildren Justin and Sophie, her sisters-in-law Moira Sammut and Elena Tavassi, nephews and nieces, as well as all those who delighted in her company. The funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be celebrated for the repose of the soul of WIGI CUTAJAR today, September 24, being the second anniversary of his demise. Mass will take place at Kunċizzjoni Church l/o Baħrija at 7pm. Route: Roman House, Bużugrilli, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa and then Kunċizzjoni. You are welcome.

In Memoriam

BONETT – JOHN. In loving memory of my dear father. Deeply missed and remembered by his daughter Carmen, rela-tives and friends. Thank you for all that you did for us. Eternal rest give unto him Oh Lord.

BORG CARDONA – MAURICE. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and remembered by his wife Virrie, his sons Stanley, Colin, Christopher, Adrian, Simon and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today, Tuesday, September 24, at the Annunciation parish church, Balzan at 6.30pm.

FELLS – KEVIN. 23 years ago you left without goodbyes or farewells, but your memory lives on in our hearts. Till we meet again Kev. Aunty Marthese, Uncle Vic, Loredana and Donatella.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANNE. In memory of my beloved parents on the 34th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Today being the 34th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May God grant them eternal rest.

