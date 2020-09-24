OBITUARIES

ABELA. On September 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL of Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, his son Christopher and his wife Angela, his daughter Ann, all his loving grandchildren,family and friends.

Private burial took place on Saturday, September 19, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will take place at Tal-Ibraġ church on Saturday, September 26, at 9am. Donations to Puttinu Cares and Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. He is always in our thoughts and prayers.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Many thanks go to the management and staff of Casa Antonia, Balzan.



DOWLING. - Suddenly, on September 21, in Los Angeles, KONRAD, aged 56. He leaves behind his beloved wife Martha, his daughters Chelsea and her husband Brandon, and Sydney, his parents Gertrude and John, his brother John John and Liz and their children Lucas and Mia, his sister Rachel and her husband Steve, other relatives and a wide circle of family and friends.

He will be missed by all his friends here, in America and Canada. May he rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI. On September 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, also known as Joe of Joe’s Bar, of Mosta, aged 86, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Theresa, his son Joseph and his wife Anita, his daughter Gina, his grandchildren Matthew, Larissa, Stephanie and Andrew, other relatives and dear friends.

Private burial took place yesterday, Wednesday, September 23, in the Schembri family crypt, Mosta cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. He is always in our thoughts and prayers and will be greatly missed.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would also like to thank the professors and medical staff at the emergency ward and SAU2 ward for their care and dedication.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG CARDONA – MAURICE. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and greatgrandfather, today being the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and remembered by his wife Virrie, his sons Stanley, Colin, Christopher, Adrian and Simon, and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

FELLS – KEVIN. Twenty-four years ago you left without goodbyes or farewells, but your memory lives on in our hearts. Till we meet again Kev. Aunty Marthèse, uncle Vic, Loredana and Donatella.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In memory of my beloved parents on the 35th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Very sadly missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Today being the 35th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May God grant them eternal rest.

