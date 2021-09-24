Diamond wedding anniversary

MR JOSEPH P. BLACKMAN & MISS TERESINA GALEA

The marriage between JOSEPH and TERESINA took place at the Rotunda Basilica, Mosta, on September 24, 1961. Mgr Paul Galea officiated. Thank you for being such loving and caring parents. Wishing you all the best and all our love Gracienne, Konrad and Marthese and Ludwig.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die of the passing of CARMEL MIFSUD, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, September 26, at 11am, at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ.

The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA – MAURICE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and remembered by his wife Virrie, his sons Stanley, Colin, Christopher, Adrian and Simon, and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered on Sunday, September 26, at Balzan parish church, at 5.30pm.

FARRUGIA – LILIAN. Today the first anniversary of her death. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace. Peter, Josephine, Helga, Lawrence, Jomarie, Michael, Annemarie, Cecilia and sister Antoinette.

FELLS – KEVIN. 25 years ago you left without goodbyes or farewells, but your memory lives on in our hearts. Till we meet again Kev. Aunty Marthèse, uncle Vic, Loredana and Donatella.

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, September 25, at 7.30pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant our dear Joseph eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In memory of my beloved parents on the 36th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Sadly missed and never forgotten by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Today being the 36th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

