Obituary

GIORDIMAINA. On September 23, LUCY, aged 88, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul, and his partner Fleur, Ronnie, and his wife Nancy, David and his wife Kylie, who reside in Australia, her grandchildren Charlene, and her husband Angelo, Gabriella, Katya, Joseph and Nikita, and their respective partners, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, September 24, at 2pm, at St Dominic church, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA – MAURICE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and remembered by his wife Virrie, his sons Stanley, Colin, Christopher, Adrian and Simon and their families. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited.

FELLS – KEVIN. 26 years ago you left without goodbyes or farewells, but your memory lives on in our hearts. Till we meet again Kev. Aunty Marthèse, uncle Vic, Loredana and Donatella.

GALEA. Treasured memories of JOSEPH (Gużi), a dearly loved husband, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. His wife Agnes. May he rest in peace

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. Precious memories of a loving husband, father and adored grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Pat, children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws and grandchildren. In our thoughts and prayers always. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, tomorrow, Sunday, September 25, at 6pm.

PIZZUTO – RONALD and MARYANN. In memory of my beloved parents on the 37th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Sorely missed by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. Lord, grant them eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Being the 37th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

Cherished memories of a dear nephew and treasured cousin KEVIN FELLS who left us today 26 years ago, aged 17. Fondly remembered and always missed. His aunts, uncles and cousins. A Mass for his repose will be said today at Tal-Ibraġ church at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In ever loving memory of KEVIN FELLS a beloved son and brother, on the 26th anniversary since his tragic death. Always loved, constantly missed and always in our thoughts. We miss you, Kev. Mummy, daddy and Simon.

In loving memory of JOE SALIBA on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Time takes away the edge of grief; But memory turns back every leaf; Gone from our lives one so dear; But in our hearts forever near. Deeply loved and greatly missed by his mother Josephine, his children James, Michael and Catherine, wife Maria, his sisters Rose, Melita and Veronica, his brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, September 25 at 10.30am at Sannat parish church, Gozo.

In loving memory of STEPHEN LA ROSA on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Those we love don’t go away; They walk beside us everyday; Unseen, unheard but always near; Still loved still missed; And very dear. Sadly missed by his mother Marion, his son Daniel and his girlfriend Christabel, his sister Joanna, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at noon at St John Bosco Oratory, Sliema. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPH COLEIRO a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Marisa, his children Carmen, Lucienne, Massimo and Mark, their respective spouses and families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, September 25, at 10am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.